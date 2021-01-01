

Home This page in German language [Download] Descripton

COM Port Info belongs natively to ComPortMan, but is handy standalone too.

Features: Two views with COM ports and connection types (BusTypes)

"Safely remove hardware"

Restart devices to revive it after "safe removal" (if started with administrator previleges)

COM port numbers change and swap (if started with administrator previleges)

USB-Port reset (XP, Win8 and 10)

Display of the "Port Parameters" (GetCommState), that's how the last application using this port left it behind and on failure it indicates that the port is in use

Display of the "Default Port Parameters" (GetDefaultCommConfig), these are the parameters from the device manager

Display of the "Port Properties" (GetCommProperties), these are the capabilities of the COM port hardware, e.g. supported signals and data rates

Screenshot







COM1: An on-board port of an Intel Series 8 chipset attached thru LPC which is a sub-set of the historic ISA bus

COM6-7: An OX16AX99100 PCIe card with two serial ports

COM21-24: A 4x USB serial adaptor which is in fact a 4-port USB standard hub with four FTDI one-port serial controllers attached. FTDI controllers are a USB device with a child device exposing the COM port.

COM61-64: A 4x USB serial adaptor which is in fact a 4-port USB standard hub with four Prolific one-port serial controllers attached. Prolific controllers are a USB device which exposes a COM port itself.

COM7-10: A 4x USB multi-serial adaptor which is a USB device exposing four COM port devices.





Conditions and Download

Download latest release:

https://www.uwe-sieber.de/files/ComPortInfo.zip

(190KB)

ComPortInfo is Freeware.



Allowed:

- usage in any environment, including commercial

- include in software products, including commercial

- include on CD/DVD of computer magazines



Not allowed:

- modify any of the files

- offer for download by means of a "downloader" software





last change: Nov 2021 Uwe Sieber Home: https://www.uwe-sieber.de/english.html