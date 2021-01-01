|
Descripton
COM Port Info belongs natively to ComPortMan, but is handy standalone too.
Features:
- Two views with COM ports and connection types (BusTypes)
- "Safely remove hardware"
- Restart devices to revive it after "safe removal" (if started with administrator previleges)
- COM port numbers change and swap (if started with administrator previleges)
- USB-Port reset (XP, Win8 and 10)
- Display of the "Port Parameters" (GetCommState), that's how the last application using this port left it behind and on failure it indicates that the port is in use
- Display of the "Default Port Parameters" (GetDefaultCommConfig), these are the parameters from the device manager
- Display of the "Port Properties" (GetCommProperties), these are the capabilities of the COM port hardware, e.g. supported signals and data rates
Screenshot
- COM1: An on-board port of an Intel Series 8 chipset attached thru LPC which is a sub-set of the historic ISA bus
- COM6-7: An OX16AX99100 PCIe card with two serial ports
- COM21-24: A 4x USB serial adaptor which is in fact a 4-port USB standard hub with four FTDI one-port serial controllers attached. FTDI controllers are a USB device with a child device exposing the COM port.
- COM61-64: A 4x USB serial adaptor which is in fact a 4-port USB standard hub with four Prolific one-port serial controllers attached. Prolific controllers are a USB device which exposes a COM port itself.
- COM7-10: A 4x USB multi-serial adaptor which is a USB device exposing four COM port devices.
Conditions and Download
Download latest release:
https://www.uwe-sieber.de/files/ComPortInfo.zip
(190KB)
ComPortInfo is Freeware.
Allowed:
- usage in any environment, including commercial
- include in software products, including commercial
- include on CD/DVD of computer magazines
Not allowed:
- modify any of the files
- offer for download by means of a "downloader" software
last change: Nov 2021
Uwe Sieber
Home: https://www.uwe-sieber.de/english.html